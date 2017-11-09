It goes without saying that eating fast food isn't great for you - but there is a way you can ease the guilt somewhat.

Instead of ordering a burger with fries, it's healthier to opt for a second burger, according to a nutritionist.

According to the Daily Mail, this means you're quadrupling your protein, which keeps you full for longer, says Emily Field, who is also a registered dietitian in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

So by swapping the fries for a second burger, you could reduce your overall calorie intake for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Furthermore, you are reducing the amount of carbohydrates you're consuming. While carbs are important to your health, an excess has been linked to weight gain.

Many studies show we are eating too much artery-clogging saturated fat

"Try it out and see how you feel," Ms Field told Business Insider.

The mathematics

A hamburger from McDonalds has 250 calories and 13g of protein. A medium portion of fries has more calories at 337 and only 3.3g of protein.

When it comes to carbs, the burger has 31g while the fries have a whopping 42g.

The chips do have a little more saturated fat at 3g compared with 1.5g for the burger.

Carbohydrate directly influences blood sugar levels, so this simple switch could help keep them steady.

This is important for diabetics. In the long run, uncontrolled blood sugar can also damage the vessels that supply blood to important organs, like the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves, according the the Mayo Clinic.