Having a story published was "like winning the lottery" for one 11-year-old Auckland student.

Somerville Intermediate School student Juliet Curwood said winning Barfoot and Thompson's Young Authors Challenge and having her story published as part of a book to fundraise for Starship was "too good to be true".

"I still don't believe it until, I think, I have the book in my hands."

That will happen tonight at the launch of the book where Juliet will be able to see what her story looks like alongside illustrations by former All Black and amateur artist Keven Mealamu.

Juliet's story was about cookies - inspired by her love of the treat.

"I wanted people to smell cookies while they read my story," she said.

Hers is one of 10 stories published in the book Triumphs, Twists and Tasty Treats - the 10th book created through the annual competition which aims to raise money for the Starship Foundation.

This year the competition attracted a record 2240 entries from students across Auckland and Northland.

Juliet said she was proud to be contributing to such a good cause.

"I think it's a great idea, knowing that might bring happiness to children and children are going through traumatic times in their lives. It feels like I'm putting a little bit of happiness in people's lives."

While the Howick student writes stories about her adventures in her spare time, it's not an author she aspires to be.

"I want to be a teacher when I'm older to be able to teach children writing. I think I will probably write some books in my spare time."

Teacher Laura Padayachee said she was very proud of Juliet's success but it was not the first time her students had succeeded in the competition. In 2011 and 2012 stories written by the whole class were published in the book.

She said the competition gave students a clear purpose and audience for their writing.

"I really encourage them to be original with their characters and plot development and let their imaginations be the limit."

The 10 winning stories have been illustrated by well-known artists including Zambesi's Sophie Findlay, Otis Frizzell, Kiri Nathan and Jun Arita.

Over the last 10 years Barfoot & Thompson's Young Authors Challenge has raised more than $250,000 for the Starship Foundation, seen 166,000 books given to young patients and had 57 stories published by students from 41 different schools.

• The book can be bought for $20 at barfoot.co.nz/storybook and from Barfoot & Thompson branches.