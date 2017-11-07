Having a sore throat isn't something you're likely to be too concerned about.

But adults with prolonged pain and raspy voices should be aware that it could be a sign of something much more sinister, dentists have warned.

Dr Rhona Eskander and Dr Anna Cantlay, an NHS GP, have stressed that persistent sore throats could be one of the lesser-known symptoms of mouth cancer.

Instead of relying on honey and lemon tablets or gargling salt water to soothe the pain, those constantly plagued by sore throats should take a trip to their dentist.

Loose teeth, tongue pains, poorly fitting dentures and difficulty chewing food should also be taken more seriously, the dentists warned.

The warning comes amid a surge in cases of head and neck cancer - of which oral is the most common form - as adults often neglect their oral health.

Worrying statistics show the prevalence of head and neck cancers has soared by nearly a third since the 1990s.

However, projections show the disease is continuing to spiral, and cases will surge by another 33 per cent in the next 20 years.

It kills about 2400 people a year in the UK. In the US the toll is often as high as 13,000.

10 signs that could be oral cancer

A sore that doesn't heal

A sore that bleeds

A growth, lump or thickening of the skin or lining of your mouth

Loose teeth

Poorly fitting dentures

Tongue pain

Jaw pain or stiffness

Difficult or painful chewing

Difficult or painful swallowing

Sore throat

Eskander, named Best Young dentist 2017, has stressed the importance of early detection of mouth cancer.

She told MailOnline: "Oral cancer survival rates are significantly increased if it's found early when the cancer is the easier to treat.

"As dentists, we regularly look for signs of mouth cancer during your regular check-ups, but it is also really important for patients to be able to recognise the signs too.

"Since symptoms manifest in several ways such as unexplained white patches, sore throats, sores that do not heal, it can be overlooked."

Oral cancer is where a tumour or growth develops inside the mouth, including lips, tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks and roof of the mouth.

Other cancers related to the mouth included tonsils, salivary glands and throat cancers.

Cantlay, an NHS GP based in London, warns that poor lifestyle choices are responsible for nine out of 10 cases of oral cancer.

Poor lifestyle choices are responsible for nine out of 10 cases of oral cancer, the dentists warned.

They said: "Oral cancer is more common in people who smoke, drink alcohol and have a poor diet lacking in fruit and vegetables."

The risk of not eating enough greens is concerning, as statistics show that only a quarter of adults regularly get their five-a-day.

Oral and throat cancer can be caused by HPV caught from oral sex, and years of dangerous tanning and sunbed use can also be a risk for developing skin cancers on the lips.

Dr Cantlay is keen to promote the use of male condoms or dental dams as a way to reduce HPV transmission in oral sex and slash any possible risk of cancerous growths in the mouth.

They added: "It is easy to take for granted the importance of our mouths. We use them daily, without much awareness of how integral they are for daily life.

"Our mouths help us to breathe and to eat, the two foundations of survival.

"They contain one of the strongest muscles in the body, the masseter, making it possible to chew our food.

"The tongue allows us to taste and enjoy our food as well as facilitating swallowing."