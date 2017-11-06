A former midwife who defrauded the Ministry of Health of more than $357,000 by creating false records for five women and 120 babies has had her registration cancelled.

Last year Hamilton midwife Pania Lee Nin admitted to and was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment on two representative charges of making or obtaining by deception a pecuniary advantage.

The court found that Nin falsely created records for two women and 55 babies that did not exist to gain $151,080 of payments from the Ministry of Health between April 28, 2008 and September 30, 2011.

In September 2014, she moved to Brisbane where she submitted more claims for payments totalling $206,059.09 by falsely creating records for another three women and 65 babies that did not exist up until December 2015.

The Ministry of Health began an investigation into her claims for payment last year and found she did not have an annual practising certificate and had been submitting claims while living in Brisbane.

When interviewed by the Ministry of Health Nin admitted she contacted the National Health Index Services at the Ministry of Health and obtained National Health Index numbers for non-existent mothers and babies in order to make payment claims.

She also admitted she did not pay GST to Inland Revenue on any of those claims.

Nin said she did not know why she did it and that she spent the money on "living costs".

The Ministry of Health said she was remorseful and was co-operative throughout the investigation.

In August this year the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal found her conduct reflected adversely on her fitness to practise as a midwife, censured her and cancelled her registration.

They also ordered that she pay $4242 as a contribution to the tribunal's costs and $750 as a contribution to the Professional Conduct Committee's costs.