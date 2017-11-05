New technology may soon allow your iPhone to tell you whether or not you have cancer, and help save your life.

According to News.com.au, a vascular surgeon in Denver, Colorado named Dr John Martin managed to diagnose a mass in his throat as cancer using a developing new smart phone device.

Dr Martin used the technology called Butterfly IQ to scan the area where the mass was located and the results of the scan showed that he had metastatic cancer.

Dr Martin is the chief medical officer of Butterfly Network, the company creating the ultrasound device that can be connected to an iPhone.

The device works by scanning the area with your smart phone. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to seek further confirmation from a technician and underwent a successful surgery to remove the cancer.

It is unknown at this stage when the technology will be available for use to the general public.