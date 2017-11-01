It has been an international effort by one grandmother to raise funds for Starship hospital.

Affectionately known as "Nanny Pam", England-based Pam Cockerill will run 28km as part of the Mitre 10 Mega Run on Sunday - her third marathon in just three months.

It is a cause that is particularly close for Pam, with her 10-month-old grandson, Ted Newall, suffering with a congenital kidney disease; moving between care at Starship and the children's ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Ms Cockerill said "Ted owes his life and continued survival to the skill of the doctors and nurses of the Starship hospital."

Advertisement

"Because of his condition, he will have to have a kidney transplant in the future."

At 71 years old, she ran in the Great North Run in September and on October 8, she completed the Yorkshire marathon.

Despite being a bit apprehensive with how she will go, she said she hoped to run the distance in under four hours.

"One way or another, I will finish. I always get nervous before a race."

Last week, she was planning to race in the Auckland Marathon, although in the week prior to that, Ted suffered a serious setback and was admitted to hospital, so she made the decision to withdraw.

"It's a shame I couldn't do the Auckland Marathon, but it is all about Ted. This is the final lap for the fundraising effort."

Now back at home in Patoka, he has to go to Hawke's Bay Hospital daily.

"I am so proud of Sally and her husband, Nathan for how bravely they are coping with Ted's illness."

She hopes to raise more than her target of $3000 and is already close to achieving it.

Ted's mum Sally said it is amazing what her mother was doing "especially since she only got into running later in life."

"We are all planning on going down. Ted's older brothers, Charlie and Oscar are also very excited to cheer 'Nanny Pam' on.

"I definitely want to acknowledge the work that Starship do and the renal team in particular. It is unbelievable the level of experience we have here in New Zealand for a relatively small country."

She said she hoped to "carry on what her mum had started" in the years to come, but with particular focus on the children's ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

To donate, visit Nanny Pam's fundraising page at aucklandmarathon2017.everydayhero.com/nz/NannyPam