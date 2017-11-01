It's that time of year again where Kiwi men across the country start growing a moustache to help raise awareness around the importance of men's health with the launch of Movember.

From November 1st, Kiwi men are urged to "grow a mo to save a bro", with every moustache making a difference by inspiring donations and conversations around men's health.

For former All Black and long-time Movember participant Josh Kronfeld the month raises awareness of men's health by creating an atmosphere where men feel free to talk.

"Prevention is the key with many of these big health issues, be it prostate cancer or mental health.

Advertisement

"But for that to happen you have to talk about it and this is where Movember is so good at creating conversations amongst guys."

Broadcaster Jay Reeve is also a Movember Ambassador who's participated in almost every event since it was first introduced to New Zealand in 2006.

"It just creates a walking, talking, hairy billboard for men's health.

"It's a reminder that you need to be having these conversations and it raises cash to fund research.

"It really is taking men's health ahead in leaps and bounds."