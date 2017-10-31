Pharmacists have been warned to keep an eye out for a former midwife forging prescriptions for addictive opiates, possibly for her own use.

Ministry of Health medicines control medical officer of health Dr John Crawshaw sent out a privileged statement to all pharmacies telling them a former midwife had been attempting to write prescriptions for codeine and tramadol using other midwives' details and false patient details.

The October 6 statement also reminded pharmacists that midwives could not prescribe codeine or high doses of tramadol.

The statement told pharmacists not to dispense the drugs if the prescription was written by a midwife and to contact the police if they determined the prescription was forged.

Midwifery Council communications adviser Leigh Bredenkamp said the council was contacted by a pharmacist concerned about a midwife's prescribing on October 3. The pharmacist said the midwife had previously had scripts filled at the pharmacy for both large doses of tramadol and for codeine.

The Medicines Control, Ministry of Health and police were informed.

Bredenkamp said Codeine was a class C controlled drug and was not one of the three controlled drugs midwives were able to prescribe, while prescribing large doses of tramadol for extended periods would not be within usual midwifery practice.

She said the midwife involved had a health condition which meant she was no longer able to practice as a midwife and voluntarily relinquished her practising certificate earlier this year.

Because the midwife did not have a practising certificate, the Midwifery Council could not investigate, she said. It was being treated as an act of fraud and was being dealt with by police.

Bredenkamp said the Council has no broader concerns because it appeared to be an isolated incident.

"However, the reminder to pharmacists is another layer of protection ensuring everyone has the facts about midwifery prescribing practice."

The Ministry of Health's director of mental health Dr John Crawshaw said the statement was sent to all pharmacies in accordance with the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 and the Medicines Act 1981and was an educative reminder.

He said the issuing of a privileged statement by Medicines Control was a very infrequent event - it was the first statement published this year.

An email sent to pharmacies after the statement was issued said new legal advice suggested it should not have been sent out so recipients were asked not to forward it on.

The Ministry of Health did not respond to questions about why this directive was issued.