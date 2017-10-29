WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT

A 10-month-old baby faces losing all her limbs after contracting a rare and aggressive form of meningitis.

Kia Gott, from Wyke in Yorkshire, has had one arm amputated and is soon to have a leg removed after she was struck down with meningitis C septicaemia.

Doctors said she could lose her hearing and sight and also be left 90 per cent brain damaged, the MailOnline reported.

The baby's parents, Vikki and Paul, took her to the GP four weeks ago with a temperature and vomiting but was to accident and emergency hours later.

Kia Gott, from Wyke in West Yorkshire, has had one arm amputated and is soon to have a leg removed after she was struck down with meningitis C septicaemia. Photo / Just Giving

Mr Gott aunt, Donna, said Kia's mother has stayed at Leeds Infirmary during the baby's treatment and wants to warn other people to watch out for the symptoms.

She told The Telegraph and Argus: "They know she is in a bad way, but they can't grasp she can't hear or see them.

"They believe she is responding to them and their voices and when Elsie sings her nursery rhymes.

"She is yawning, moving her head and her arm. The hospital has said it's the worst case of Meningitis C they have seen there in 25 years."

The vaccine for Meningitis C for 12-week old babies was discontinued by the NHS from July 1 2016.

Mr Gott aunt, Donna, said Kia's(pictured) mother has stayed at Leeds Infirmary during the baby's treatment and wants to warn other people to watch out for the symptoms. Photo / Just Giving

This was because the success of the MenC vaccination programme meant there were almost no cases of MenC disease in British babies.

All children continue to be offered the Hib/MenC vaccine at one year of age.



Kia's father is self-employed and has had to return to work to support the family.

Friends of the family have now raised more than $17,000 to help them on a JustGiving page, which you can find here.

BE WISE TO THE SYMPTOMS OF DEADLY MENINGITIS

Bacterial meningitis is very serious and can be deadly. Death can occur in as little as a few hours.

Meningitis vaccines offer excellent protection, but they are not yet available for all forms.

So it's vital to know meningitis symptoms and what to do if you suspect someone has meningitis or septicemia.

Symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia:

Fever and/or vomiting

Severe headache

Limb, joint or muscle pain

Cold hands and feet and or shivering

Pale or mottled skin

Breathing fast or feeling breathless

A rash anywhere on the body

A stiff neck - less common in young children

A dislike of bright lights - less common in young children

Very sleepy, vacant, or difficult to wake

Confused or delirious

Seizures or fits may be seen