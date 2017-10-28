A woman who battled breast cancer for seven years - but still regularly performed with her band despite her sickness - has died.

Priscilla Anne Veldhuizen, known as Cilla, died on October 22.

She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and shared her story in 2015 when her condition became terminal.

"Her story starts in 2011 when upon finding a small indent in her left breast was soon diagnosed with a breast cancer," her husband Jared wrote on a Givealittle fundraising page last year.

The cancer spread into 16 lymph nodes and surgeons managed to remove all but two.

Veldhuizen then underwent radiation on the remaining nodes.

As her treatment progressed, Veldhuizen did not stop living her life.

As the singer in a band called Helmut in the Bush, she continued to perform at weddings, pubs and other functions.

She had been with the band for 19 years.

In 2015 Velhuizen got the worst possible news.

She now had terminal cancer.

"She started suffering chest and shoulder back pain," Jared Veldhuizen wrote on Givealittle.

"A tumour had established itself in her sternum bone and we have been told treatment's gone from treatable to non treatable stage 4 cancer."

The Givealittle page was set up so that Veldhuizen could "live out some of her quirky and strange final dreams and wishes".

Jared Veldhuizen said his wife was "determined to keep singing till they close the lid" on her coffin.

Veldhuizen is survived by her three children Zakhary, Haylee and Dylan.

Her death notice said she was also "loved daughter and sister and nan to her family".

"And a treasure to not only any one who saw her perform, meet, talk and laugh with - her but her husband Jared Veldhuizen's only treasure," it read.

Veldhuizen's last Facebook post was in August.

Beneath a photograph of her in a hospice bed with a relative, she asked that people did not visit her.

"Thank you, but I'm sorry but this cancer fight is getting really real and I need my rest," she wrote.

After she died Jared Veldhuizen posted on Facebook, saying his wife did not want a funeral.

He held a gathering for friends and family at home this weekend after he had received Veldhuizen's ashes back.

"I understand a lot of people will find it hard not having a chance to say goodbye but Cilla just couldn't face putting our beautiful gbabies through the process and felt this is better for them and rest of family," he wrote.

In April Veldhuizen fronted her band for the last time at a concert organised to raise money for breast cancer patients.

According to the Weekend Sun, Veldhuizen's advice on the night of the gig was "don't be proud, get yourself checked".

"Know your body, and fight for it," she said.

"Don't settle for what you're told medically.

"If I could do it again I would make different choices, such as natural options, as I think many of the treatments did more harm than good.

"Things like going vegan helped slow the rate the cancer was spreading. Although it's too late for me, I hope my story will help others."

Breast cancer - awareness is crucial

Breast cancer is most treatable when it's found early.

From age 20, it's important to know the look and feel of your breasts, and show any changes to your doctor. From age 40, we recommend you start regular mammograms.

Monitoring yourself for abnormal breast changes and having regular mammograms once you're eligible means that, if you do get breast cancer, you're more likely to detect it early.

For information about how to check your breasts at any age, visit the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ here.