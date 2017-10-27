Undergoing heart surgery in the afternoon may be far safer than in the morning because it synchs up with the body's circadian rhythm, a new study suggests.

A review by French researchers of nearly 600 people who underwent heart valve replacements, found that people who had morning operations were twice as likely to suffer a major cardiac event, in the following 500 days, the Daiy Telegraph reports.

Only nine per cent of afternoon patients suffered a heart attack, heart failure, or death from heart disease, in the follow-up period, in contrast to 18 per cent of morning patients, the study in The Lancet showed.

"Currently, there are few other surgical options to reduce the risk of post-surgery heart damage, meaning new techniques to protect patients are needed," says author Professor David Montaigne, University of Lille, France.

"Our study found that post-surgery heart damage is more common among people who have heart surgery in the morning, compared to the afternoon.

"Our findings suggest this is because part of the biological mechanism behind the damage is affected by a person's circadian clock and the underlying genes that control it.

"As a result, moving heart surgery to the afternoon may help to reduce a person's risk of heart damage after surgery."

To understand why there were these differences in outcomes for morning and afternoon surgery, the researchers tested 30 heart tissue samples from people who took part in the study.

A genetic analysis of these samples also showed that 287 genes linked to the circadian clock were more active in the afternoon surgery samples, compared to the morning surgery samples.

This suggests that the heart is subject to the body's circadian clock, and the surgical outcomes reflect the heart's poorer ability to repair in the morning than in the afternoon.

Dr John O'Neill, from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, said: "Just like every other cell in the body, heart cells have circadian rhythms that orchestrate their activity to anticipate the external rhythm of night and day - i.e. our heart 'expects' to work harder during the day than at night.

"In the morning, just after we've woken up, the cardiovascular system is not yet at peak performance, which partly explains why heart attacks and strokes are occur more frequently in the morning."

Dr Tim Chico, consultant cardiologist at the University of Sheffield, said: "If it is true that outcomes are worse if someone has their operation in the morning, this would have major implications for scheduling of operations.

"However, there are many factors that could explain this finding other than the circadian rhythms of the patient (or indeed the surgeon)."