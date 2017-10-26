Picking a healthy snack between meals isn't always easy.

Around 3pm, the body will fall into an afternoon slump because the blood sugar is low and in need of an added boost before the next full meal.

But certain nutritious foods, such as a banana with nut butter or Greek yogurt with berries, can provide the body with optimal energy to get through the day without triggering a slump that sends you into a spiral of cravings.

Daily Mail Online spoke with Colleen Webb, a registered nutritionist with Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC, and Gabbi Berkow, a registered dietitian and personal trainer in NYC, about how to strike the perfect combination of protein, fiber and healthy fat to keep your diet on track.

WHEN SHOULD YOU SNACK?

The amount people should snack during the day is dependent on the individual and how their body feels.



Webb explained that some people may feel better when they don't snack because it helps prevent them from feeling bloated.

But most of her clients have found it beneficial to have at least one snack during the day.

"Snacking on nutritious foods can boost our daily intake of essential nutrients, help to avoid overeating at mealtimes, minimize cravings for unhealthy foods, keep our energy levels up and fuel workouts," Webb said.

Berkow recommends for people to eat every three to five hours to prevent the blood sugar levels from dropping too low.

When levels dip, it can influence someone to reach for a more unhealthy snack than they would if they had one prepared.

Berkow said the mid-afternoon snack around 3pm is the most important because that is when people experience a slump in their day.

"Snacks will prevent you from getting overly hungry," she said. "They also prevent you from eating the bad stuff."

HOW TO PICK OUT YOUR SNACK

"It's important that we choose snacks that are full of whole foods rather than highly processed food products," Webb said.

Consuming snacks that are easy to access, such as potato chips and cookies, can actually make someone feel more sluggish and lead to weight gain.

The ideal snack combination includes 20g of protein, a fiber and a healthy fat.

"Protein helps preserve muscle,' Berkow said. 'And muscle keeps your metabolic rate up."

protein include a cup of cottage cheese, three slices of cheese, an 8oz plain Greek yogurt or three hard-boiled eggs.



"For a rule of thumb, keep snacks to fewer than 200 calories and less than 6g of added sugar per serving," Webb said.

Food items that are high in fiber and healthy for the body include fruits, grains and beans.

Healthy fats in the snack combination should be unsaturated or plant-based.

Some popular types of healthy fats include olive oil, chia seeds, avocados and nuts.

These fats help slow down digestion and can cause the body to feel full until it receives its next meal.

Berkow and Webb recommend for people to focus on each food item and what nutrition it will provide for the body when picking out a snack.

SNACKS TO KEEP YOU FEELING FULL

• An 8oz plain Greek yogurt, one serving of fruit and a handful of nuts

Berkow recommends plain Greek yogurt with one serving of fruit and a handful of nuts.

This gives the person protein from the yogurt, fiber from the fruit and healthy fat from the nuts.

• Three hard-boiled eggs, sliced vegetables and hummus

"Hummus doesn't provide any protein so it is important to add protein to that combination," Berkow said.

• An apple or a banana with peanut or almond butter

Peanut or almond butter can be easy to spread on in thick amounts.

But it is important to monitor how much you are using and stick to about two tablespoons on that piece of fruit.

• Protein bar with a serving of fruit

Protein bars are also an option when picking out a snack on the go, but they should be paired with a fiber to create the optimal snack.

Berkow warns that some protein bars, though, can actually be too high in fat and sugars.

The bar should contain at least 15g of protein and 10g or less of sugar.

• Half of a peanut butter sandwich on whole wheat bread with a cup of cottage cheese

This combination gives the body the necessary protein, fiber and healthy fat it needs to make it to the next meal.

• High-fiber crackers with smashed avocado and salt and pepper

Webb recommends using Wasa crackers, a specific brand available in health food markets, or any other type that is whole grain and high in fiber.

Fiber will slow down the digestion and make you feel fuller for longer.