Going from carnivore to vegan was a challenge Outrageous Fortune star Robyn Malcolm was only too happy to sink her teeth into.

The award-winning actress committed to the 100 per cent Vegetarian Challenge for six weeks - it will end mid-November - and has brought her two sons along for the ride.

"I've been a serious carnivore. I'm known for my roasts. I can't go past a good steak," she told the Herald on Sunday.

"But that was part of the reason I got so involved. I felt as a meat eater the very least I could do is support the ethical production of meat... The way pigs have been farmed is just unbelievably cruel."

Former All Black Eroni Clarke and actress Nicole Whippy have also pledged to take on the challenge.

Those eating vegan do not consume eggs, meat, dairy products and other ingredients derived from animals.

In 2016, Roy Morgan research found that vegetarianism had grown 27 per cent since 2011. The growth was sharpest in 14 to 34 year olds, North Islanders and men.

Actress Robyn Malcolm has gone vegan for animal rights charity SAFE. Photo / Supplied

Eating only plant-based products wasn't too difficult for Malcolm who has been involved in environmental and social activism in the past.

She discovered that her sons aged 11 and 13 loved tempeh and coconut icecream. While they had to let go of butter, eggs and steak, Malcolm discovered that coffee, red wine, dark chocolate and french fries are all vegan. They also treated themselves at vegan outlets like Lord of the Fries and Tart Bakery.

An almond milk flat white and scrambled tofu with turmeric and chilli on toast have become some of Malcolm's favourite additions. But it wouldn't be complete without the "incredibly addictive" volcanic salt.

"I was practically putting it in my coffee. It goes with everything. It's amazing.

"Food has actually got kind of exciting because you have to think about it. Like 'what's an alternative to this?'.



"We're eating differently - I always encourage kids to have adventurous palates and that's what they are really enjoying."

As well as costing her $50 less in groceries a week Malcolm felt lighter since going vegan. She resonated with nutrition expert Michael Pollan and his quote: "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants".

"I feel like my body is processing food more cleanly and efficiently. I think my energy levels are up.

"I would go to bed sometimes after lamb shank or roast with that heavy 'I've eaten meat' feeling."

Apart from oysters, steak and eggs, Malcolm said she could go without everything else and would eat more plant-based food in the future.

SAFE spokeswoman Amanda Sorrenson said the challenge helped Kiwis reinvent their routines.

"Every meal you eat is a chance to make a difference for animals.

"By keeping animals off your plate, you're not missing out; you're saving lives, protecting the planet and creating a healthier you - all while exploring new foods."