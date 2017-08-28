Sydney based obesity expert Dr Nick Fuller has revealed the top five foods to avoid in order to stay slim for good.

Dr Fuller believes constant dieting is making people "fatter and fatter" and simply removing certain foods from our diet is the best way to aid weight loss.

"Not only do you regain the weight you've lost, but you end up heavier than when you started," Dr Fuller told The Daily Telegraph.

Interval Weight Loss focuses on redefining the weight your body wants to be. This involves tricking your body into becoming lighter through the use of a scientific solution.

"Everyone has a set point which is the weight that a body defends. So when you lose weight, your body does all it can to return to that set point. This is about changing the body's set point, not a quick fix that will have you heavier than where you started," he said.

One of Dr Fuller's clients Gus Worland followed the principals of this diet and shed more than 20 kilograms.

"The interval Weight Loss program teaches you how to decrease your set-point back to your healthy weight gradually, so you can stay at this weight effortlessly. The thing I probably liked the most about the program was the fact that I was never hungry because I didn't need to limit my food intake if the food I was eating was nutrient-rich and energy-dilute, which basically means fruits, vegetable, grains and similar healthy foods," shared Mr Worland.

The top five foods to avoid

COCONUT OIL

Coconut oil is cleverly marketed as a healthier choice. However, it actually contains a huge 120 calories per tablespoon and 12 grams of saturated fat. It's also harmful to cholesterol levels and blocks up arteries.

Dr Fuller believes olive oil is the healthier choice as evidenced in the Mediterranean diets which have proven successful for centuries.

Studies show that olive oil can even help lower your risk of heart disease.

WHITE BREAD

White bread contains little to no nutrition and is heavy on calories and sugar.

Dr Fuller recommends swapping your white bread for a loaf of wholegrain, which contains far more fibre and nutrients. Wholegrains also help you lose weight or maintain your current natural weight.

CHEESE

Cheese is a big no no as three slices, or 100 grams contains a massive 400 calories.

Instead it is recommended that you put down the yellow artery blocker and choose skim milk options instead.

Greek Yoghurt is also a great replacement for your favourite dairy treat.

ALCOHOL

Avoiding unnecessary calories found in alcohol is a great way to slim down according to Dr Fuller.

He recommends no more than two standard drinks per day to those who are already frequent drinkers, or switching to water that contains no calories at all.

DRIED FRUIT

Dried fruit contains five times the amount of calories as fresh fruit because all the water has been removed from it. This makes it far more energy dense than fresh produce.

Dr Fuller recommends choosing fresh fruit instead and states that it is a crucial part of weight loss.