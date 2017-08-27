A Kiwi charity runner who barely survived a hit and run crash the US now faces a steep six-figure medical bill as he begins his own road to recovery.

Ultra-distance runner Nick Ashill was less than 1000km from his epic coast-to-coast run spanning America when he was bowled by a pick-up truck in Ohio earlier this month.

The accident came close to costing Ashill his life after he was left badly injured in a roadside ditch.

The 52-year-old father of four has since undergone five operations, including extensive skin grafts and life-threatening infections.

Advertisement

Ashill, who spent more than 20 years lecturing at Victoria University before shifting to the United Arab Emirates, was talking to his wife Sarah on a hands-free Skype call when the accident happened.

His extensive injuries included a badly broken leg and pelvis and a perforated bowel.

Doctors treating him say he is lucky to be alive.

Now his cousin Janet Doughty has set up a Givealittle page to help meet massive medical and rehabilitation costs expected to cost upwards of $500,000.

She said when the accident happened Ashill was focused on raising money for pulmonary fibrosis, a charity dear to his heart after losing his mother to the disease in 2015.

"Now Nick needs this from all of us," wrote Doughty.

"Please help Nick and Sarah through this really hard time. Every donation counts so please help if you can."

She said the costs of medical care were growing by the day and his rehabilitation was expected to take around six months.

Once Ashill was discharged from hospital he would need to go through intensive rehabilitation and help with the cost of living. These costs were expected to be more than $500,000.

"Nick says he wanted his run to "Inspire ordinary people to do extraordinary things and to never be afraid to dream big". This is an extraordinary situation and now Nick needs your help," wrote Doughty.

All donations would help Ashill get back on his feet and back to his family, she said.