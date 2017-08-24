Carrying cash is a thing of the past for many so new tap and donate daffodils are being rolled out for Daffodil Day collections.

Volunteers will be on the streets of Auckland on Friday with ANZ's new contactless technology which will be in the shape of the Cancer Society's symbol, the daffodil.

ANZ managing director of retail and business banking Antonia Watson said it was a simple and cashless way to support the society.

"We want to make it quick and easy for people to give, especially when fewer people carry cash. People can give using MasterCard, Visa or their ANZ mobile wallet," she said.

Advertisement

The terminals would allow people to donate $3, $5, $10 or $15.

Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray will take to the streets of Auckland on Friday with one of the tap and donate daffodils to collect money for the charity.

"It's awesome to see innovations like the ANZ tap and donate daffodil. It's perfect for people like me who don't carry cash around, but who still want to give, and it should put a smile on their faces at the same time," he said.

"I feel really proud to be helping ANZ support the Cancer Society this Daffodil Day as it's the only charity that helps all New Zealanders with all types of cancer."

Long-time Cancer Society volunteer Kim Byrne was also excited by the new technology.

"It is getting harder because there's not as much cash," she said.

Byrne, 55, has supported the Cancer Society for many years because she knows first-hand how vital the organisation is.

She was in her early 20s when she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer after a routine smear test.

"I was as fit as a fiddle. I had no symptoms," she said. "It was stage four so I really thought it was going to be lights out."

Luckily for her, it had not spread to her lymph nodes so she has been in the clear since finishing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Now she does what she can to support the Cancer Society.

"I know what it feels like when you get diagnosed. I can remember lying awake at night thinking you're going to die."

Since then she has had a number of friends and family who have lost their battle with cancer and others who were now in remission.

"It doesn't discriminate, cancer. It doesn't matter how old you are or what nationality you are," she said. "Everyone will know someone who's had cancer."

The Cancer Society was vital for those battling cancer, not just because of the accommodation and medical help they provided but because of the support, she said.

"They give hope to people who are going through the journey."

Cancer Society New Zealand communications and marketing manager Daniel Glover said the money raised would go towards research into better ways to detect, treat and reduce cancer as well as funding support services.

"There are over 22,000 Kiwis getting diagnosed with cancer each year, and it's slowly increasing," he said.

"When people ask if the money they are donating actually makes a difference, we can say absolutely. From research funded by Daffodil Day donations, we are seeing results in new breakthrough immunotherapy drugs and treatments, which are now available both in New Zealand and around the world."



How to donate

• Give to street collectors

• At any ANZ branch

• Online at daffodilday.org.nz