By Richard Jones

For the uninitiated a midlife crisis is roughly defined as a transition of identity as you reach those awkward middle aged years. This period comes a close second in the awkwardness scale to adolescence - which, as you will all know, is very uncomfortable.

The midlife crisis can be clearly seen in former footballer and now semi-retired celebrity David Beckham, who appears to be tapping into his teenage spirit, growing his hair out and looking increasingly like Kurt Cobain.

It's all come to a head this week when Beckham posted pictures on Instagram of him indulging his childish fantasies by taking six days off to build a 4,000 piece Lego castle for his six year old daughter Harper.

Perhaps now, at the age of 42, he's no longer sure who he wants to be any more... but he's so devishly handsome that he seems to be getting away with it with absolute panache.

So, then, here are the seven signs that suggest David Beckham is in the grip of a midlife crisis.

OBSESSING OVER HIS YOUNGEST CHILD

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

A midlife crisis doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing. After your mad twenties, it's nice to be able to find the time to reflect on the good things you have in life. This has seen Beckham treat his daughter Harper like a princess - quite literally, she had her sixth birthday party at Buckingham Palace. Which is absolutely lovely, but proof that he has a lot more time on his hands now he is enjoying his semi-retirement.

PULLING THE BABY PHOTOS OUT

This little man turns 18 tomorrow so as you can imagine I have many photos to post so here we go ... Happy 18th eve to my handsome young man and best friend ... @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham #18mañana A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:56am PST

An unfortunate sign of hitting middle age is you start to reminisce about the good times - don't worry, David, you've got plenty of fragrance endorsements ahead of you. This has meant that Beckham has turned into the most embarrassing dad alive, posting a slew of pictures on Instagram from an era when his children weren't left red-faced by his antics.

TAKING A WEEK OFF TO PLAY WITH LEGO

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

We all kind of wish that we could take a week off to build a massive Lego castle. Unfortunately, we have not amassed a personal fortune of £33 million and therefore have to go to work to pay for, you know, the kids and the mortgage. What's that, Harper? You want a Lego Millennium Falcon for Christmas? No problem, coming right up: I'll even book another week off to go shopping with you for it.

EMIGRATING TO THE COTSWOLDS

It's happening. After 20 years of living it large in the big city, you decide that it's time to settle down with all the other embarrassing dads suffering from their own debilitating midlife crisises. So you decide to buy a really, really big house in the country and become the Britpop stereotype you thought you'd never be. Dust down your Barbour jacket - you live in Chipping Norton now.

PAIRING SOCKS WITH SANDALS

Does this mean its now OK to wear socks and sandals, cos' David Beckham is? 😮 pic.twitter.com/wT1IOyzusI — Steve & Karen (@TheSandK) July 27, 2017

The former fashion God - emphasis on the "former"... - broke the cardinal sin in the fashion rule book. Thou shalt not wear socks with sandals.

THE COWBOY HAT

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

I don't know what's worse - a man in his forties swinging about pretending to be an 80s action hero, or that cowboy hat? The cowboy hat, always the cowboy hat.

THE MOTORBIKE

Not in trouble I promise 🙈 ( just checked in ) 👮🏼 @derekwhite_ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 21, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

*Groan*. We've all had that single, middle-aged neighbour who keeps you up at night while he revs his prized motorbike. You've never seen him ride. It's far too big for anyone to ride, really. And that sad man is now David Beckham.

He think's he's channeling Marlon Brando. He's closer to Ed Milliband.