Australian supermodel Bridget Malcolm has revealed her extreme healthy eating tips and tricks in a blog post.

The Victoria's Secret model, who eats an entirely vegan diet, revealed that she loves snacking on cherry tomatoes and drinks five litres of water every day.

"I always carry cherry tomatoes with me," Malcolm wrote in the post.

Merry Christmas to me! #TomatosForDays A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

"If I am hungry and food is far away, or flying, or in a non-vegan friendly environment, I make sure I have some tomatoes to eat, and a Vega one-meal-replacement shake," she added.

The 25-year-old also revealed that she fasts for 12-14 hours during the night and drinks two full litres of water in the morning.

For breakfast the model then has a chocolate Vega meal-replacement shake that she eats with a spoon.

Malcolm makes sure she's eating every three to four hours and snacks on nuts, beans and vegetables. She will not eat anything that comes out of a box.

I wish I could say today's feels, but I am not a 🤥 😑 A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

While her diet sounds like it adheres to at least a couple of current food fads, she's not on board with protein.

"I hate our societies (sic) obsession with protein," she wrote.

"With obesity rates skyrocketing, I wonder if people will start to make the connection that getting your protein in is killing them slowly.

"I do make sure that with each meal I am having a serving of tofu or beans. No steaks here, and I am yet to die of a protein deficiency."

Taken moments before I nearly got mowed down by a horse and buggy whilst running. #pensylvania A post shared by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

For those of you wondering if Malcolm has a vice, she did admit that she gives in to her cravings every now and then.

"If I want some vegan ice cream, or sweet potato fries, I go for it. Life is short," Malcolm wrote.