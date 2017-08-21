Kiwis are being told it's not too late to get immunised against flu, and that influenza vaccine is now free for those eligible until the end of the year.

New Zealanders have been hit hard by the flu this year, with more than 180 people needing hospital treatment each week.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman is urging people to get protected against influenza.



"To date, more than 1.2 million flu vaccines have been distributed across the country, protecting more than a quarter of our population," says Coleman.



"We're at the time of year when there's a lot of winter illnesses like influenza around, and these usually continue into early spring."

Coleman said although it's best to be protected before winter, it's still worthwhile getting vaccinated now if you haven't already.

Advertisement

"This includes people, such as newly pregnant women or those who have just turned 65, who might not have been eligible for free immunisation before winter."



The Ministry of Health has extended the annual influenza programme until the end of December from this year on.

Environmental Science and Research figures showed 188 people a week have been admitted to hospital and diagnosed with the flu since mid June.

This was about twice the number at the same time last year.

Free flu vaccination is available for those 65 and over and pregnant women, and also those with serious health conditions.

Those under 18 living in Kaikoura, Hurunui, and Seddon or displaced from their homes in Edgecumbe and surrounding regions, are also eligible because these areas have been affected by recent natural events.



For free health advice, call Healthline 0800 611 116. For advice about influenza immunisation visit www.fightflu.co.nz or text FLU to 515.



The funded influenza vaccine for the 2017 season includes the following strains based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation:

• A/Michigan/45/2015 (H1N1)-like virus

• A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 (H3N2)-like virus

• B/Brisbane/60/2008-like virus