Katherine Heigl has revealed how she lost an impressive 20kg after the birth of her son Joshua Junior.

On her blog, Those Heavenly Days, Katherine expressed fears that she would never be able to lose the weight she'd put on during her pregnancy.

"I'm not gonna lie, I had moments of sheer panic that I'd never be able to lose it all."

However, in the past seven months, the actress has slowly dropped the weight she gained while pregnant by embracing low-calorie meals, regular exercise and a daily mantra.

Hey I totally forgot to mention there's a new post up on the blog (link in bio) that covers my postpartum weight loss journey. It's actually pretty relevant for anyone looking to shed some pounds post pregnancy or not. Check it out for the before and after pics and my best weight loss advice. Hint, it has nothing to do with calories or cardio! #thoseheavenlydays A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Heigl credits her weight loss to remaining positive and creating her mantra to keep her motivated.

"My best weight loss advice is to start every morning by saying out loud a positive mantra of your choice about your body," the actress wrote.

"Mine is 'I am easily, with good health, inspiration, grace and gratitude losing weight faster than I can even imagine with harm to none'."

As well as her mantra, Heigl feels it is also important to state what you are grateful for. For the actress it was "perfect health, strength, limberness, vibrancy, youthfulness and beauty".

My morning snuggle buddies! My favorite time of day! #thoseheavenlydays #badlandsranch #morningsareformama A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on May 9, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

"Whether I always believe these things about myself and my body or not, I say them.

"By saying them out loud with love and gratitude I have found that I not only start to believe them, but my body exhibits what I say and believe."

However Heigl does admit that mantras and positive thinking are not the magic cure to losing weight and that you still have to put in the work and eat healthy in order to drop the kilos.

"The difference I've found in doing the work with a loving and positive attitude versus an anxious, frustrated and negative one is that the weight really does seem to just fall away with less struggle."