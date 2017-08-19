Protesters marching on Dunedin Hospital have forced Prime Minister Bill English and his entourage out a side door this afternoon.

Equal pay protesters stormed into the foyer, chanting, during the announcement of a $1.2 billion hospital for the city, made by English and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman. National MP Michael Woodhouse was also in attendance.

"When they saw us coming in they took off," one protester told the Herald. "They went out another door."

Another protester said she saw them cross the road, after chasing them through the building. "They ran away from us," she said.

However a spokeswoman for Coleman said the protesters were overcooking what happened.

She said the ministers were not "chased" but had gone out the back door of the building as planned, to cross the road to the university's graduation parade.​

The equal pay march was one of two protests in the city, the other about underfunding in the health system. The health protest was a silent vigil, however.

The drama followed the announcement of the new hospital - the largest build of its type in New Zealand's history.

Prime Minister Bill English and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman made the announcement at Dunedin Hospital this morning.

The new Dunedin Hospital will follow on from the completion of the new $77.8 million Grey Base Hospital on the West Coast, as well as the almost $1 billion hospital redevelopment programme in Canterbury.

Coleman said the Government had decided to rebuild in Dunedin at a cost of $1.2-$1.4b rather than refurbish the existing site.

The Ministry of Health was working to secure an appropriate site for the new hospital, with a strong preference for a central city location, he said. Depending on the location the new hospital would be opened in seven to 10 years.

"The original plan was to simply rebuild the services block, but the indicative business case has determined that the ward block also needs replacing and that has increased the cost significantly from the original $300 million estimate," Coleman said.

Given the size of the project, the Government would consider all funding options including a public-private partnership, he said.

There would also be steps taken to support the existing Dunedin Hospital while the rebuild took place, with an extra $4.7 million being invested into the Interim Works programme, taking the fund to $27.2 million.

"The programme includes the expansion of ICU to 22 bed spaces over the next 12 months. Taking the unit to eight ICU beds, 10 High Dependency beds and 4 beds which are flexible to be either as demand requires.

"The programme also includes the expansion of the Gastroenterology Unit, which will support the roll-out of the National Bowel Screening Programme to the DHB."

Coleman said it was a "once in a generation opportunity to build modern and sustainable health facilities that will meet the future needs of Dunedin and the wider Southern community".