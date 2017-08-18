Claims a new pre-mixed vodka drink will not give you an "awful hangover" the next day have been rubbished by health experts.

Auckland based company Pure Amino is marketing its drinks - which come in coconut, raspberry lemon and strawberry kiwi flavours -as perfect for anyone who leads an active lifestyle but also enjoys a social life that includes drinking alcohol.

"Now you drink whilst staying hydrated, consume our Pure Aminos and enjoy the next day without that awful hangover."

The 300ml bottles come in 12 packs and sell for $39.99 online and in some liquor stores.

The company says its products, including the vodka drinks, have no sugar or carbohydrates and contain four amino acids touted to help create lean muscle, improve brain function, burn body fat and give you energy.

However, Massey University School of Health Sciences senior lecturer Dr Andy Towers said the claim was a "scientific implausibility".

"Too much alcohol in your system results in a hangover regardless of the product you consume. The hangover is not well understood but what we do know is that most of the hangover effects result from the aftermath of the body having to process alcohol itself.

"It's possible the product developer is saying that their product avoids hangovers because they include water and amino acids. However, bundling them into the same package as the alcohol itself is effectively self-defeating. Alcohol actively depletes the body's water and nutrients because the body has to break it down and dispose of it."

Sports nutritionist Gavin Clearkin agreed there was nothing in the drink which would prevent a hangover.

"They are basing that on the fact that it's got sparkling water in the product and that drinking water is going to stop you getting a hangover. There's nothing scientific to that."

The company website carries a disclaimer saying Pure Amino Vodka does not offer any health benefits.



A spokesman said feedback from customers had been positive and some had said they experienced a "lessened hangover".

The spokesman said the packaging listed information about the drink's ingredients and the website reminded customers to drink alcohol safely.

However, the company was concerned that the brand messages may lead to confusion for customers and would consider looking at how it markets the product.

"Following what you have brought to our attention today, we may look to review the wording we use in future," he said.