A Government watchdog has asked Waikato District Health Board when it will disclose the latest expenses of its chief executive Dr Nigel Murray.

It comes as Murray's leave was extended indefinitely as the board investigates his alleged unexplained or unauthorised spending of taxpayer money since he took up the $560,000 job in July 2014.

The State Services Commission (SSC) wrote to board chairman Bob Simcock on August 1, 11 days after Murray went on leave and one day after his expenses for the 2016/17 financial year were overdue.

Information released under the Official Information Act (OIA) from State Services Assistant Commissioner Geoff Short says the SSC emailed Simcock advising the expenses disclosure was due online on July 31 and that it noted Murray's disclosure had not been posted.

"Information was requested as to when it might be expected that the disclosure would be posted," Short said in the letter, seen by the Herald.

"The DHB has indicated that it expects the review of the chief executive's expenses to be completed by the end of the month, with publication of the disclosure expected to be made following the completion of that process," Short said.

Simcock previously confirmed all of Murray's expenses were being investigated, which includes three years from July 2014 to June 30, 2017.

In December the DHB came under fire from State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes for not disclosing Murray's expenses for the first two years, when annual disclosure was expected.

"It is important that chief executives of Government agencies are open with New Zealanders about their spending of public money and transparent about what gifts and hospitality they are accepting," Hughes said at the time.

After the 2014/15 and 2015/16 expenses were disclosed in January, Simcock told the Herald he was comfortable with Murray's $108,000 bill which included $36,000 for relocation costs from Canada.

But in July the board agreed to investigate the expenses after concerns were raised over alleged unexplained spending.

Audit New Zealand is also conducting an audit of the DHB's management of the process, including the authorisation and payment of the expenses.

It's not the first time Murray has disclosed comparatively high expenses. While head at Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia, Murray claimed $140,000 in expenses during an 18 month period.

By comparison his predecessor at Waikato DHB, former chief executive Craig Climo, spent $17,670 in a two year period.

Murray was due back from leave on Wednesday but he failed to show at the board's monthly meeting yesterday. The DHB confirmed his leave was extended again, while Simcock earlier indicated the investigation could last until the end of the month.

The letter from the assistant commissioner was released on the same day board member Dave Macpherson wrote to Simcock asking when the investigation results would be seen by the board.

He said delays to that process added to public concern about the direction and leadership of the DHB.

An Auckland barrister was undertaking the investigation into Murray's expenses and an employment lawyer was overseeing the process.