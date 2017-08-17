A powerful haka has been performed at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Men's mental health charity Haka For Life performed the feat today.

All 14 climbers had Maori heritage, with the fathers, sons, brothers and a sister performing the haka 134 metres above the harbour as a symbol of bringing people and cultures together.

They performed the Ngati Toa Rangatira haka, Ka Mate, the same haka the All Blacks perform before games.

Leon Ruri said the haka was a powerful symbol to raise awareness, as too many men lived in silence.

But he said that when a haka was performed, silence did not exist.