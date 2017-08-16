By Emily Chan

Many of us will have an idea in our minds of what a typical cancer sufferer looks like.

But one personal trainer has set out to overturn those preconceptions after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer - despite looking perfectly fit and healthy.

Vicky Veness, 30, from Cheltenham, shared a photograph of herself that was taken just hours before the devastating diagnosis, explaining that "when you have cancer you won't necessarily look ill on the outside".

Advertisement

The fitness fanatic - who describes herself as a non-smoker and healthy eater - said her symptoms had initially been "brushed off" by doctors as being asthma, and revealed that it has taken 18 months for her to be diagnosed with lung cancer.

Just a warning that this post may be upsetting to read. This photo was taken a few hours before I was diagnosed with... Posted by Vicky Veness on Saturday, 12 August 2017

She said the moral of the story was to "question everything" if you're feeling unwell, no matter "how silly you think it might be".

Posting on Facebook, Vicky wrote: "Just a warning that this post may be upsetting to read.

"This photo was taken a few hours before I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. I'm 30 years old, a personal trainer, runner, non smoker and healthy eater.

"When you have cancer you won't necessarily look ill on the outside. The symptoms might be much more subtle and only show themselves occasionally.

The fitness fanatic - who describes herself as a non-smoker and healthy eater - said her symptoms had initially been 'brushed off' by doctors as asthma. Photo / Facebook The fitness fanatic - who describes herself as a non-smoker and healthy eater - said her symptoms had initially been 'brushed off' by doctors as asthma. Photo / Facebook

"Unfortunately my symptoms were brushed off as asthma by many general practitioners."

She continued: "The moral of the story is this, if you feel unwell for whatever reason, it doesn't matter how silly you might think it might be, see your doctor, question everything and keep going back until you get the answers you need.

"This has been the most emotionally and physically challenging week of my life, but now it's time to fight this!"

Explaining her decision to share her post, Vicky told FEMAIL: "I decided it was important to share my post in order to highlight that cancer really can affect anybody, in any walk of life.

Vicky (pictured with fiance Ian) said the moral of the story was to 'question everything' if you're feeling unwell, no matter 'how silly you think it might be'. Photo / Facebook Vicky (pictured with fiance Ian) said the moral of the story was to 'question everything' if you're feeling unwell, no matter 'how silly you think it might be'. Photo / Facebook

"When most people think of lung cancer they immediately imagine somebody who smokes. I want to make people aware this is not always the case.

"Hopefully me speaking out will encourage everyone to see their GP if they have a persistent cough."

She added: "Because I do look healthy, lung cancer wasn't thought of as a possible reason behind my symptoms.

"It worries me that 'healthy looking' people and non-smokers may be overlooked when diagnosing this condition. It took 18 months to reach my diagnosis."