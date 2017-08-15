By Chris Morris

Dunedin resident John Sheppard was among many worrying about the contamination of the city's drinking water yesterday.

Sheppard, a property owner and businessman who lives in North Dunedin, first noticed problems when his washing machine began filling with brown water on Monday afternoon.

By yesterday, the water emerged brown-tinged and swirling with sediment.

"I went to get a drink of water and gee, I wouldn't drink it. It was bad," he said.

The council responded yesterday morning by rolling out a fleet of water tankers, as it raced to rectify the problem.

Sheppard said it was "fairly serious stuff".