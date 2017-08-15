Switzerland's first insect-based food aimed at human consumers will go on sale next week following a revision of the country's food safety laws, a supermarket chain has revealed.

Switzerland's second-largest supermarket chain, Coop, announced it would begin selling an insect burger, and insect balls, based on protein-rich mealworm.

According to the Daily Mail, the products, made by a Swiss startup called Essento, will be available in a handful of Coop branches, including in Geneva, Bern and Zurich, as of August 21, according to a statement.

Switzerland is the first European country to authorize the sale of insect-based food items for human consumption, a spokeswoman for the country's food safety authority told AFP.

Advertisement

Swiss food safety laws were changed last May to allow for the sale of food items containing three types of insects: crickets, grasshoppers and mealworms, which are the larval form of the mealworm beetle.

These insects, long used in animal feed, must be bred under strict supervision for four generations before they are considered appropriate for human consumption, according to Swiss law.

Local production will thus take a few months to get started.

In the meantime, imports are possible under strict conditions - the insects must be raised in accordance with the Swiss requirements at a company submitted to inspections by national food safety authorities.

In other countries around the world, insect dishes are already the norm.

According to the University of California, Riverside, the practice of eating insects, called entomophagy, has been practised by humans for thousands of years.

It's still common in many tropical countries - according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, insects supplement the diets of approximately 2 billion people.

Black bean & smoky bacon dip w coriander, queso, chili, cricket tortilla (v on request) (gf on request) Posted by Mexico NZ on Sunday, 21 May 2017

A popular snack food in Thailand, called jing leed, features deep-fried crickets served with a soy-type sauce

Here in New Zealand, cricket flour and other insect flours are being introduced in specialist stores and at certain Mexico restaurants you can even try out their new cricket flour tortillas.