By Vaughan Elder

The Dunedin City Council has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC) as it races to flush potentially contaminated water from the city's drinking water supply.

The council this morning issued a boil water notice, warning residents in a large swathe of the city to avoid drinking water from the tap, or boil it, because of a water quality issue.

The affected area stretched across much of the north of the city, including the CBD, North Dunedin, Leith Valley, Woodhaugh and any area in the central city between the town belt and the harbour.

Dunedin Hospital has also activated its own EOC, and was relying on water tankers arranged by the council to supply fresh drinking water, council infrastructure and networks general manager Ruth Stokes said.

Eight other water tankers have been dispatched to other parts of the city, including to George St Normal School and Logan Park High School, both in the affected area, she said.

The boil water notice was expected to remain until tomorrow afternoon, but has already resulted in a rush of people buying bottled water.

Council infrastructure and networks general manager Ruth Stokes told the Otago Daily Times it appeared untreated raw water released from the Ross Creek Reservoir on Sunday had been able to enter the city's drinking water network.

Workers had begun water from the reservoir into the Lindsay Creek on Sunday, in preparation for work set to begin in the area, she said.

Complaints were received Monday night and this morning, prompting an investigation which found an old pipe - no longer recorded on council plans - just below the reservoir.

The pipe connected to the city's drinking supply, allowing raw water back into the network, she said.

The raw water came from a "protected catchment", and would have been diluted as it mixed with the city's treated drinking water supply, but the health risks were not yet known, she said.

"It some parts it would have been reasonably diluted, but you're basically drinking water that's the equivalent of drinking it straight out of a stream or lake.

"But at the moment I can't tell you with any certainty what risks are associated with that water."

The council's boil water notice has resulted in a rush of people buying bottled water.

By lunch time the shelves at Dunedin central's Countdown were almost empty of bottled water.

The University of Otago has sent text messages to students warning them to not drink water from the tap.

At least one central Dunedin cafe has stopped serving coffee and any other items containing tap water.