Local radio DJ Adam Green has made it through to the top 10 of the Woman's Day Hottest Radio Hunk competition.

After about a week of anticipation Mr Green was delighted to be named as a finalist and hoped he could ride the wave of Hawke's Bay supporters right through to the finish.

"It is great to know Hawke's Bay supported the campaign and it has definitely given me bragging rights at home and made my mum proud."

It all started when The Hits Hawke's Bay breakfast show co-host Sarah Van Der Kley sent a photo of Mr Green in a tutu repping a six-pack to Woman's Day, with an email which said her co-host was disappointed he hadn't featured in the competition advertisement and maybe he was either too good looking or was left off by accident.

Advertisement

Ms Van Der Kley said the Woman's Day editor was impressed with the photo and told her a guy with a body like that had to be in there.

Now Mr Green is up against the metro bigwigs with the likes of Vaughn Smith from ZM, Clinton Randell from The Edge, Jeremy Wells and Leigh Hart from Radio Hauraki and fellow The Hits star Sam Wallace.

"I am up against some of the best looking men in radio so it is going to be tough but I am excited to be a part of it."

Mr Green said he was going to get out on to the streets handing out Team Adam badges, which he was given when he was named a finalist.

"I am grateful for the support from Hawke's Bay and hopefully people can continue to get behind the campaign so I can do Hawke's Bay proud."

On the Now to Love website where people can vote, comments have been posted by New Zealanders with one on Mr Green's profile saying "Just look at him, that's your reason".

To vote for Mr Green visit: www.nowtolove.co.nz/win/competitions/radio-hunk-nominations-33041.

People can have one vote a day and the final day of voting is on August 30, with the winner announced on September 3.