By Zoe Scheltema

Most of the time, there's some type of cup making the news: The Rugby World Cup, The America's Cup ... but there is one particular cup that should get its moment in the limelight because it is the real MVP. Originally touted as something only hippies would use, menstrual cups are having a real moment. Here are some of the reasons why all ladies should make the move.

1. NO MORE SUPERMARKET SHAME

We all know it's not shameful to have your period but I don't think I know a single female who is comfortable going into the supermarket to buy just a box of tampons.

I usually walk out with, at the very least, a bag of apples, some washing powder and a leg of ham to try to distract the checkout operator enough so they don't look too long at the awkward Tammy P's. Note to anyone who is trying to market large and bulky items: They would go well at the end of the personal hygiene aisle.

2. THEY'RE BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

If you think chucking a whole load of tampons into landfills isn't creating a problem, think again. On average a woman uses around 11,000 tampons in her lifetime and, sorry to be morbid, those things still won't have broken down by the time you're dead.

3. THEY'RE BETTER FOR YOU

Tampons and pads actually are filled to the brim with chemicals, including fragrances, which are absorbed by your skin (our biggest organ FYI). Using something made of medical grade silicone is a lot better for you, especially if you suffer from rashes and irritations.

4. YOU SAVE MONEY

There is a strong argument that pads and tampons should be subsidised or untaxed because nobody has voluntarily put their hand up to say, "Yes! Please give me a period."

But if you're using a menstrual cup, who even cares? These things can last up to 10 years so, although slightly more expensive at the outset - you're probably looking at around $50 to $60. So if you're currently shelling out $10 a month on your period, you're practically making money by using a cup.

Studies have shown how much a woman spends over a lifetime on period products and the cost will make you feel woozy.

5. IT CAN LAST THE WHOLE DAY

Yes, less trips to the bathroom are on the cards here. I'll be honest, some days it doesn't even feel like you have a period. And you don't need to remove them to sleep. A moon cup really is life changing.

6. YOU'RE NEVER CAUGHT SHORT

The way a menstrual cup works means you can just empty, clean and reuse it when you need to. This means you don't need to carry around tampons in your bag and you don't need to sneak them into the palm of your hand and walk to the bathroom at work. As far as periods go, that's as close to liberation as we're gonna get.

If the idea of using a cup to "collect your flow" still grosses you out, then using a tampon to do the same thing probably does as well, in which case, good luck to you.

They look intimidating and weird but it only takes about a day to get used to it (best to try it out on a weekend when you don't really have anywhere to be) and it quickly becomes easier and more comfortable to use than a tampon.