A co-producer of controversial anti-vaccine documentary Vaxxed has arrived in New Zealand and is touring the country showing the movie and filming interviews with parents who believe their children were harmed by vaccines.

Polly Tommey arrived in the country on Monday and began her tour of the country in Auckland before heading south.

Since arriving she has posted videos on Facebook explaining she had been banned from Australia for three years after entering the country to secretly tour the movie around the nation.

Tommey revealed her Australia ban in two separate Facebook videos after arriving in New Zealand with the rest of the team.

Advertisement

She claimed her phone had been confiscated by immigration officials, who had taken photographs of her emails, and she had been told she would not be welcome back for three years.

Tommey is now touring New Zealand alongside Suzanne Humphries, an American author, medical doctor and nephrologist who is also prominent in the anti-vaccine movement.

Today the group filmed interviews with vaccine-affected families at the Historic Village in Tauranga before Humphries gave her "herd immunity" seminar.

New Zealand group Warnings About Vaccine Expectations (Waves) explained on their Facebook page that the tour would be "archiving for NZ history, the long term health outcomes of our vaccination schedule".

Already dozens of videos of New Zealanders telling their story have been posted on the Facebook page We Are Vaxxed.

Tomorrow Tommey will visit Te Awamutu, Taupo and Ohakune speaking to and filming families' stories.

From there they will head to Palmerston North before arriving in Wellington on Saturday.

In Wellington there will be two screening followed by a question and answer session with Tommey and Humphries, a seminar by Humphries and family interviews.

The film has sparked furious debate around the world with many health experts claiming it is short on scientific evidence.

Earlier this year New Zealand doctor Lance O'Sullivan hit the headlines after disrupting a viewing of the film in Kaitaia, telling the audience their mere presence "will cause babies to die".

He pleaded with other health professionals to leave the film viewing organised by anti-vaccination group WavesNZ.