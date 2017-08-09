Lower Hutt mum Melanie Gardner has been holding back tears all day as she reflected on her last trip to the grocery store.

Her 3-year-old daughter Mila has cerebral palsy, which makes it hard to move her body from the neck down.

Mila's too tall for most trolley seats, which mean they can hurt her.

So Melanie had been stuck trying to either push a wheelchair and a trolley, or to carry her 12kg daughter while holding a basket and trying to pick up the necessary groceries.

But when Melanie went to Countdown in Queensgate, Lower Hutt, she was overwhelmed when she discovered a new, life-changing trolley.

Hi Countdown, my name is Mila. I'm 3yrs with cerebral palsy, I find it very hard to move my body from my neck... Posted by Melanie Gardner on Monday, 7 August 2017

The new trolley meant Melanie didn't have to struggle to get through the regular family shop, easing the stress on both mother and daughter.

Before discovering the new trolley, Melanie would avoid grocery shopping "at all costs" unless she "really, desperately" needed something.

The trip around the store would be hurried and tiring - Melanie would prop her leg up at the self-service checkouts to try and balance Mila's weight while scanning items through.

"A lot of people don't think about how hard it is for us, but it's a real struggle," Melanie said. "It's just diabolical."

She had "a little bit of a cry" in the car on the way home from the supermarket yesterday as she thought about how such a simple change had made such a difference for her.

"You just do it, as a parent, you just get on and you try your hardest to do what you need to do. It wasn't until I was reflecting on the drive home last night just how good it was to just talk to Mila . . . we could go around and look at the different prices on everything . . . I got some frozen things and she could touch it, open her little fingers. It was a real sensory experience for her, it was just so lovely."

In a post to the Countdown Supermarkets Facebook page, Melanie expressed her gratitude for the trolley. The post has attracted thousands of reactions and comments.

Melanie was "overwhelmed" at the response and all the kind messages she had been receiving from people.

She said she would now always do her shopping at Countdown Queensgate, and the grocery run would now be "an absolute pleasure".

"I've been daydreaming now. My youngest is 1-year-old. I was daydreaming about her sitting next to Mila in the trolley and those two being able to share that experience together."

Melanie said she could always do her shopping online, but said "you start to almost hide in a house, and they miss out on so many social interactions".

Mila loved people talking to her and smiling at her, and online shopping would deprive her of those things.

Melanie said her eyes were red and puffy from holding back tears all day.

"I'm always reminded of how lucky we are in New Zealand to live in a country where people care so much about people who are less fortunate . . . it's just really heartwarming."