Cloe Jordan is a 21 year old Instagrammer from Wolverhampton, in the UK, and she said taking a bikini selfie saved her life.

She told the Huffington Post she thought a mole above her stomach was harmless, despite the fact it was changing in size and colour, and the only reason she got it checked out was because she was tired of feeling self-conscious about it in photos.

Turns out, the tiny bump was a sign of melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

Fortunately, she was able to have it removed, but she now has a graphic reminder.

"So distraught what this cancer has done to me ... This horrible disease has ruined my body and will be forever leaving a scar to remind me how important it is to look after yourself," she wrote on Instagram.