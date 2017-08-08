By Claire Cohen

Friday August 4, 2017, was a day Robbie Tripp will probably struggle to forget. It was the day his Instagram post to his wife Sarah went viral and turned him into an internet hate figure.

Robbie shared a picture of the couple on the beach and told the world how much he loves Sarah's curves (Sarah, who looked perfectly normal sized and attractive). Or as Robbie put it, her 'thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll."

In the open letter, the 26-year-old "entrepreneur" wrote that he used to be teased as a teenager "for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as 'chubby' or even 'fat'."

He went on to explain that he had since "educated myself on issues such as feminism" and now realises that "a real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character."

His 265 words divided opinion. Some saw it for the patronising rubbish it was, essentially saying: "I love you anyway".

Others (presumably the 32,000 people who liked it on Instagram) thought Robbie was adorable - or simply weren't paying attention.

And if Robbie thought that the mud-slinging would die down over the weekend, he was very much mistaken. Thousands of people have now turned his letter into memes, posting them on Twitter. They all use the opening line from his post, alongside images we might perceive as "curvy".

The message seems to be: stop fat shaming. You are not a hero for finding a woman who isn't supermodel-thin attractive.

Here are some of the best.

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/j7a6NOp8UJ — Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 4, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. as a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/8p0CRF4Paq — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) August 7, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/Ry8cy7IOla — Stack (@StackARichard) August 7, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/aroLStjbUK — Jeremy🏳️‍🌈👴💀 (@KirbyFanDL3) August 7, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/w7KLVzwavG — Bobby Wasabi (@Robert_Wasabi) August 7, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/hTCzCkJ7WR — lali (@ethereaIjws) August 7, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body, as a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/nTvXrSYn8B — mika fan account (@marjorei00) August 7, 2017

At least Robbie seems to be taking it all in his stride: