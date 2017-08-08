The question of what happens after we die remains one of life's greatest mysteries, with no real way of knowing what lies ahead.

But people who have been pronounced clinically dead for a period of time, believe they may have the answer, reports the Daily Mail.

Taking to Reddit, people who believe they can give an insight into what happens after you die shared a range of stories from simply feeling peace to encountering loved ones who have already passed away, and even God.

One woman said she wasn't afraid of death anymore after witnessing a beautiful place full of happy people and happy dogs as a child.

Alarmingly, though, one person said they have been to hell and saw the devil who was like a "giant fire ant walking on lava".

One man's father has experienced death multiple times and has seen a queue of people from all backgrounds waiting on the other side. Photo / Reddit One man's father has experienced death multiple times and has seen a queue of people from all backgrounds waiting on the other side. Photo / Reddit

The idea that your life flashes before your eyes is true, according to this Redditor. Photo / Reddit The idea that your life flashes before your eyes is true, according to this Redditor. Photo / Reddit

One man's brother saw black gates and heard a voice telling him that it wasn't his time to go yet. Photo / Reddit One man's brother saw black gates and heard a voice telling him that it wasn't his time to go yet. Photo / Reddit