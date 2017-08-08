On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The question of what happens after we die remains one of life's greatest mysteries, with no real way of knowing what lies ahead.
But people who have been pronounced clinically dead for a period of time, believe they may have the answer, reports the Daily Mail.
Taking to Reddit, people who believe they can give an insight into what happens after you die shared a range of stories from simply feeling peace to encountering loved ones who have already passed away, and even God.
One woman said she wasn't afraid of death anymore after witnessing a beautiful place full of happy people and happy dogs as a child.