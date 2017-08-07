About 1000 people's privacy was breached in an email sent out by a medical clinic.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tweeted about the breach this morning, imploring people to be careful.

"Come on people, it's not rocket surgery!" part of the tweet said.

Further information from the commission showed the privacy of about 1000 people was breached when a North Island medical clinic sent an email this morning with email addresses in the cc field instead of bcc.

Yet another breach notification this morning with a clinic using cc instead of bcc for addressees. Come on people, it's not rocket surgery! — John Edwards (@JCE_PC) August 6, 2017

The commission said the centre was following the data breach guidelines by sending out an apology and asking people to delete the email.