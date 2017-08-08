New research has revealed that having sex at least a couple times a week can improve a man's circulation and make for healthier blood vessels.

According to findings published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, sexual activity helps reduce levels of the harmful chemical homocysteine, which is found in the blood, and can trigger heart attacks and stroke.

But what if you just can't get yourself in the mood because your libido has fallen flat?

According to nutritionists, what men eat can have a big affect on their sex life and impact their relationship as a whole.

So if having sex with your partner is proving less appealing than it used to, it may be time to turn your attention to your diet, say the founders of Neat Nutrition.

Speaking to The Sun, Charlie Turner and Lee Foster have shared the foods that can boost your libido, helping improve your health and relationship:

1. DARK CHOCOLATE

This sweet treat can help increase serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, which help to put you in the mood.

Dark chocolate also helps to increase blood flow and relaxes the blood vessels.

2. NUTS

Nuts (oh grow up) such as almonds, walnuts, Brazil nuts and peanuts all help increase libido and can reverse impotence in men.

They also help with the healthy production of hormones in a man's body.

3. GARLIC

While it may make your breath smell, garlic contains high levels of allicin, which helps increase blood flow and could assist with erectile dysfunction.

4. BROCCOLI AND CELERY

Celery contains androsterone, which is an odourless hormone that acts as a turn-on for men.

Broccoli also helps in this area, removing excess oestrogen and turning it into testosterone.

5. FISH

Any foods, such as fish, that are high in B vitamins, can increase libido.

Vitamin B3 helps with sexual energy and B6 regulates the prolactin responsible for the sexual enjoyment in men.

6. OATS

Oats help to increase the amount of testosterone in the bloodstream. Research conducted at the San Francisco Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality found that oats improved men's libidos in just eight weeks.

7. WHEY PROTEIN

Protein, high in whey, is vital for the manufacturing of testosterone in men.