A new study has suggested pear-shaped women are healthier than their busty counterparts, because they're less susceptible to heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

The research, that was published in Cell Metabolism, indicates when fat is stored in the lower half of the body it doesn't travel to vital organs like the heart and lungs.

Basically, these findings mean not as much fat is released into the bloodstream, so it doesn't go on to cause as many complications further down the track.

The research was conducted at the University of Tubingen, Germany where experts used MRI scans and regular health checks to observe fat distribution in patients.

The studies do apply to men too - but the most prominent results were seen in women.

However, the results do not apply to people who are overweight.

