Bombastic President Trump's tweets show he's a creative, competitive and a rule-breaker - but also has neurotic tendencies.

That's according to a new analysis of his Twitter activity, focusing on what

implications his personality traits have for political leadership.

Between the time he joined the social media platform in 2009, to May 2017, Trump has issued more than 35,000 messages - about 12 tweets a day.

With 30 million followers, he is the second most followed politician on Twitter after his predecessor, Barack Obama, who on average tweeted about four times a day.

Australian and German researchers looked at how aspects of Trump's personality are revealed in the language he used in 3200 tweets issued by October 2016, before he became President.

They used established software for assessment of language and text for psychological purposes.

Trump's language use and online personality were also compared with that of 105 other influential and famous business personalities, including Google's Eric Schmidt, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who are not on the political stage.

Their results, published in the journal Small Business Economics, showed Trump is indeed a distinct type of person who shows strong features of a so-called Schumpeterian personality said to be typical of successful entrepreneurs.

This personality was described by Joseph Schumpeter in the 1930s as being very creative, change-orientated, competitive and rule-breaking.

The analysis further indicated that Trump has neurotic tendencies, and experiences underlying low well-being.

"These traits are rather untypical for entrepreneurs since working as an entrepreneur may not only require emotional stability and optimism but also be able to increase happiness due to procedural utility," explained study co-author Martin Obschonka, from the Australian Centre for Entrepreneurship Research at Queensland University of Technology.

But that neuroticism wasn't necessarily all bad, for it could also stimulate competitiveness.

"Maybe this high neuroticism is a major motivator to succeed in Trump's entrepreneurial projects in his business life, but also in his role as political leader," said co-author Christian Fisch, of Germany's Trier University.

"If social distinction is a core principle of the entrepreneurial personality, then we clearly see this principle reflected in his unusual personality profile," he said.

"Many experts agree that really successful entrepreneurs not only dare to be different - they are different."

The researchers speculate that having such personality traits could be advantageous in leading and governing an entrepreneurial society as a top-down process - but they stressed that leading a company was very different from leading a country.