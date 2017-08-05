By Kathleen Alleaume

When it comes to shedding kilos, you probably think you know the formula.

Calories in vs. calories out, and the weight will fall off. Right? Not quite.

There are several things you ought to know before you tackle a healthier waistline.

1. Forget the formula

This science behind shifting weight basically says that if your calories out (exercise) exceed your calories in (food), then you'll see results.

While this is correct, to some extent, it's not always this simple. Weight loss is complicated when you factor in genetics, environment, underlying health issues, fitness, biological age, to name a few.

2. Scrap the scales

Health professionals will tell you losing around 0.5kg a week is a good guide. But stepping on the scales each morning may prove more disheartening than motivating.

Why? The scale weighs everything: bone, muscle, water (which makes up 70 per cent of the body) and body fat. Just because your scale is not heading south, doesn't mean you are not making progress. So don't overly rely on the scale and use measurements or clothing as your results indicator.

3. Food comes first

You often hear "80% diet and 20% exercise?" While this theory may not be completely accurate, it's true that what goes into your mouth is the key to success.

You can lose weight without exercise (not recommended), but you cannot lose weight if your calories counteract your hard work at the gym. Remember though, exercise has numerous benefits beyond burning calories: mental health, self-esteem, energy, heart health .... you name it.

4. Prepare for plateaus

The road to success is not a straight one. You'll probably find you gain momentum, then have a few set backs, then maybe have another great few weeks, then plateau. As mentioned above, there are many forces working behind the scenes - hormones, stress, genetics and lifestyle hindrances. Plus, physiologically, our body protects us from weight loss more than it protects us against weight gain. So prepare for some ups and downs.

5. Your friends are not your friends

OK, sounds a little harsh, but even well-meaning of friends can steer you off course. You'll be faced with conflicting advice: "Just cut out the carbs!" or "Carbs are fine, just eliminate fat." Also, there's the temptation that comes with social outings.

As hard as it may be, plan around these and have contingent solutions so you stick to your guns. If it helps, fill your mind with motivating podcasts or spend time with people who share similar goals.

6. It'll feel a little weird

You're used to how your body feels, how you hold yourself, how clothes look, how you move. So as your body changes, you'll start to feel a little different. Spend time in front of the mirror, working on your new personal style, and falling in love with your body.

It's important to note that improved self-esteem doesn't happen overnight.

Kathleen Alleaume is an exercise and nutrition scientist and author of What's Eating You?