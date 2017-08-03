A joyful bonding journey between a boy with a rare disease and his new assistance dog has brought some deserved happiness to his family.

Two-year-old Frankie Watson has a rare lung disease which means he is hooked up to oxygen tanks 24 hours a day.

He is the only child in the country with Neuroendocrine Hyperplasia of Infancy (NEHI) and mother Nadia has spearheaded a pioneering journey to get an assistance dog to carry her son's oxygen tanks, helping him become more independent and play like any other child.

The journey has been anything but easy for the Watson family, but last year Mali came into their lives, a Labradoodle chosen for his hypo-allergenic coat.

Mali's training included a home visit with the Watsons in January, when Frankie and the loyal dog bonded like long-lost friends.

On a recent family retreat to Ronald McDonald house in Rotorua, Frankie was able to spend a positive week further bonding with Mali, who is still undergoing training.

However, what should have been an exciting family trip was marred somewhat by some misunderstanding around where working dogs are allowed to be - which is everywhere the public are permitted to go.

A man even told them the dog had to leave a popular tourist attraction they were visiting.

"Mali went everywhere with us. When we were out on the street with him some people understood but we got strange comments from others," she said.

"One guy said to us 'you can't have a dog in here'. I just looked at him in disbelief, then he looked further and realised [his mistake].

"He continued on... I think people don't know how to respond."

Mrs Watson said she has accepted that nothing new comes with ease.

"We are still in a slightly awkward place because it's not common in New Zealand to see assistance dogs in public spaces," she said.

"I think there is a general lack of knowledge about the laws."

Assistance Dogs New Zealand client instructor Julie Hancox said that under the Dog Control Act, Human Rights Act and Health Act, assistance dogs like Mali are allowed legal public access.

"Assistance dogs are allowed anywhere that the public can go, like malls, restaurants, cafes, trains and buses," she said.

Though Frankie's week of bonding with Mali wasn't flawless, the family's stay at Ronald McDonald house did give them much-needed respite.

"It can be heavy and isolating, having a child with a disability. The entire experience at the retreat was uplifting," Mrs Watson said.

"They had a 'no dog' policy but, because Mali was a service dog, they were accommodating."

This month Mali enters the final stage of his specialised training, with a focus on Frankie's needs.

Mrs Watson said Mali should graduate at the end of the year, making it an extra special Christmas for the Watson family.

Ronald McDonald House provides free accommodation to families who need to travel for their children to receive treatment at a hospital away from home.

That included 386 families from the Manawatu/Horowhenua/Whanganui region in 2016, who stayed 4116 nights (10 per cent of the total occupancy).

If you would like to make a donation to Ronald McDonald House go to: rmhc.org.nz/donate