Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is giving the meat-free way of life a shot.

According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared on Snapchat that she is going vegan.

The siren posted a photo of a plate of tacos stuffed with what looked like cheese and a

side of salsa. She added the caption: "I'm trying this whole vegan thing. Vegan tacos."

Kylie is known for loving meat.

She told Teen Vogue in 2016 she is obsessed with fried chicken and cheeseburgers from popular American fast food chain In-N-Out Burger.

The star has also prided herself on being able to eat whatever she wants, including Oreos and Twizzlers.

But the sister of Vogue model Kendall Jenner may be changing her ways to better align with her spokesperson roles for athletics brands such as Puma.

She has also modeled workout clothes for brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy line.