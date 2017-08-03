Social media has become a great place to buy, sell and exchange.

But it's probably not all that often a life-saving plea is made, and answered, on the internet.

For Rotorua's Brendon Coleman, social media has potentially played a part in saving his life.

Two weeks ago the father of three made it on to the national kidney transplant list.

With just three per cent kidney function, the 45-year-old is being prepped for dialysis, but he has his fingers crossed a transplant may become a reality before the three-times-a-week blood cleansing starts.

About a year ago Mr Coleman asked, via social media, if anyone was willing to part with a kidney, adding they needed to be an A positive blood type.

He repeated the post late last month after finding out he had made the transplant list.

"The first time I asked via my Facebook page, I had a few mates say they'd give me a kidney. It wasn't so dire then - it is now," Mr Coleman said.

In response to his latest post, the wife of a former workmate has offered one of her kidneys.

The Rotorua woman now lives in Australia and has a matching blood type to Mr Coleman. She just has to have her tissue tested to see if she is compatible.

"It's one thing to say I'll give you a kidney but this lady has discussed it with her husband and her children and has said yes. Considering I haven't seen or spoken to her for five years, it's a huge gesture on her behalf.

"There are a few hoops she has to go through in Australia and a few hoops I have to go through in New Zealand to see if we are compatible but, right now, things are looking good."

Brendon Coleman urges anyone considering becoming an organ donor, to tick the boxes. Photo/Stephen Parker Brendon Coleman urges anyone considering becoming an organ donor, to tick the boxes. Photo/Stephen Parker

A second person with a matching blood type has also said he would be tested if the woman's tissue was not a match.

Mr Coleman still works fulltime, something doctors say he probably shouldn't be doing, although his defective kidney is taking a toll.

"My last test showed a creatinine level of 13.5 when it should be between 45 and 90. I've been told my body is slowly poisoning itself which is possibly why I'm constantly experiencing a metallic taste."

Doctors believe Mr Coleman was born with faulty kidneys and a transplant was always going to be the end result.

"Social media really is an incredible tool when you need something. There are so many people who are willing to help others but often they need to see where help is needed."

Mr Coleman's GP, Dr Alistair McLean, said having a potentially viable kidney so quickly was "very uncommon".

"Most patients with renal failure can expect to be on the transplant list for a considerable period," Dr McLean said.

"To be on the list for only two weeks and to have one possibly available is very rarely the case.

"It is also uncommon to see someone with the kidney function Brendon has, to be as active as he is. Normally patients are tired and have low energy levels."

Mr Coleman urged anyone considering becoming an organ donor, to tick the boxes.

"I'm just one person who needs an organ, there are hundreds of others who do too. I have been fortunate in that more than one person has put their hand up for me, I'd donate anything I had to anyone in need."