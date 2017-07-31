Elon Musk has revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder in a series of tweets on Monday morning that gave unprecedented insight into his personal life.

According to the Daily Mail, the Tesla founder opened up in candid replies to questions from other Twitter users about his mental state, sharing some of the turmoil he experiences every day.

'"he reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress. Don't think people want to hear about the last two," he wrote in one tweet.

The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress. Don't think people want to hear about the last two. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

The 46-year-old also replied to someone who asked him if he was bipolar, saying "yeah."

Advertisement

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by episodes of feeling very high and very low. Everyone experiences ups and downs in their everyday life, but bipolar shifts a person's mood so quickly and severely than it has a serious impact in a person's life.

Previous research has revealed that the condition may affect heart rhythms, increase blood pressure and alter clotting. There are more than 3.3 million American adults with the disorder, which is typically diagnosed by a medical professional.

I'm sure there are better answers than what I do, which is just take the pain and make sure you really care about what you're doing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

He followed up in another tweet just minutes later saying: "Maybe not medically tho [sic]. Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for."

When asked about how he deals with the lows in his life, he said: "Take the pain and make sure you really care about what you're doing."

Maybe not medically tho. Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

Though Musk hasn't been diagnosed by a psychiatrist, endless research shows the link between high levels of stress and depression.

Sustained or chronic stress, like what is caused at a high-power job, causes elevated levels of hormones like cortisol, and reduced serotonin and other neurotransmitters in the brain. This imbalance has been directly linked to depression.

If you buy a ticket to hell, it isn't fair to blame hell ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

Depression affects more than 300 million people a year worldwide, a figure that is steadily climbing.

Additionally, researchers have explored links between technology and depression, finding that because people are more widely using smartphones and tablets, workers are under constant pressure to reply to texts ans calls while they are away form the office.

The technology blurs the lines between work and home and can cause serious mental health problems.

Musk also has background with stress in his personal relationships.

He has been married three times, most recently to British model and actress Talulah Riley, who he married twice. The couple were first married in 2010, but later split up in 2012. Just months later, the two remarried.

In 2014 he filed for a second divorce from Riley, before redacting the paperwork. Finally, in March of 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, and the split was finalized by the end of the year.

Musk's battle with depression and possible bipolar disorder could have impacted his past relationships.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

He is now dating Amber Heard, who only recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The two were married in 2014 and separated in 2016 after she accused him of domestic abuse.

A number of other celebrities and people in high-power jobs have spoken up about their struggles with depression. American fashion designer Tom Ford has also shared his experience with the disorder.

Celebrities have also spoken out about bipolar disorder, including Stephen Fry and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Singer Demi Lovato opened up about living with the disorder in 2016, and said she first made her diagnosis public to shed light on the condition.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.