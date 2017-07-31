As the warmer months edge ever closer, many are searching for a quick fix to help them get back into shape.

And the controversial GM Diet (General Motors Diet) promises just that, claiming to help people shed up to 7kg in just one week.

According to the Daily Mail, the low carb diet was developed by General Motors to help keep their employees healthy and was a big hit throughout the 80s.

Now with its resurgence, it has been named as one of the most-searched diets on Google this year.

So how does it work?

Basically, those who follow the diet have to adhere to a set of very strict rules each day to see results.

And according to dietitian Lisa Renn, the diet lends itself to being just a one-week diet - and not a day longer.

"There are a lot of rules but I guess each day has its different rules to follow which, once you've got the rules in front of you, is fairly simple," she told A Current Affair.

Day one sees people "fruit loading" with water-based fruit (no banana) and on day two, they start the day with a large baked potato with butter or olive oil.

They then have as many vegetables as they want throughout the day (except for peas, corn and carrots) before eating any vegetables they like on day three.

By day four the banana ban is over and a serving of the GM "Wonder Soup" is included which is made with cabbage, celery, onion and green peppers.

"The particular soup in this diet is looking at very low-starch vegetables which, again, is fine. You can make yourself a nice vegetable soup. That's actually fine," Renn said.

On day five meat is introduced combined with "five or six tomatoes" and on day six, people can enjoy unlimited lean protein and vegetables - but no potatoes.

On day seven, people have a serving of brown rice in the morning followed by as many vegetables and fruits as they like.

Lisa recommends only following this for one week and seeing it as a way to kickstart a healthier way of life.

"It can be a good idea but it's really important that you learn something about sustainable healthy eating," she said.

According to the GM Diet website, most of the weight is lost during the first three days of the programme when it is at its strictest.

This is due to the food being very low in calories - about 1000 to 1200 worth of calories each day.

Because it is such a low-carb diet and not very sustainable, only very low intensity workouts like yoga are recommended while following the programme.