Islay Mcleod joined Weight Watchers in January 2016 weighing 118.3kg.

In September last year she was down to 89kg.

The 30-year-old retail glass artist has since lost more weight, dropping to 83kg, and is sharing her weight loss lessons with others.

Read more: Colourful murals a community effort

Advertisement

She is a Weight Watchers coach in Whangarei and, at times, in Kerikeri with head coach Donna Kinkade.

Since joining Weight Watchers her life has changed from one of ill health and fatigue to one full of energy, determination and success.

Islay Mcleod, before losing 35kg. Islay Mcleod, before losing 35kg.

In 2016 she was named the New Zealand winner of the inspirational category for the Weight Watchers AUNZ "Healthies" awards.



"When I catch my own reflection, I feel proud.

"But I think the energy I have for my life is completely different.

"You get a feeling of self empowerment and belief - if I can lose 29kg what other goals can I put my mind to and achieve?" she said in September last year (after losing 29kg).

Miss Mcleod, originally from Dunedin, credits Weight Watchers' Your Way programme as being the key to her success.

"With numerous food allergies and intolerances as well as being a coeliac the flexibility of the programme has been perfect."

She said she gains a great deal from witnessing the determination and success of her members changing their lifestyles for the better.

Weight Watchers NZ area manager Debbie Baird said Miss Mcleod had been attending Whangarei meetings and became a coach following her passion to help people change their relationship with food.

"As a result of Islay's successful weightloss and inspirational journey she has truly assisted many members in Whangarei," Ms Baird said.

The new Weight Watchers meeting in Kerikeri is drawing in members who have been requesting a local group for some years, she said.