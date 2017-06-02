Lee-Anne Wann: The secrets of fit people

Lee-Anne Wann is one of New Zealand’s most trusted health and fitness experts.

We all wonder what it is that everyone else does.

How do people really keep in shape? Are they spending every spare minute they have at the gym or are they just using great filters on their pics for social media? What do they do to stay slim? Are they eating well or using some current diet trend you have not heard about yet?

I have compiled the top 15 tips from some of the fittest people I know.

You might find a few ideas you could incorporate into your regime and make things work for you.

1. Keep a daily log of what you're actually eating. This includes grabbing a handful of chips, the crust of your kids sandwich, and all your snacking. This will give you a true record of what you are doing and where you could make little changes that have a big impact.

2. Enjoy an occasional unhealthy treat, but never an unhealthy week or unhealthy vacation, as this does damage to the body over and above any excess calories, which can take longer to remedy.

3. See fitness and health as a privilege, not something to take for granted. There are many people out there who do not have this opportunity.

4. Avoid monotony by taking up new forms of exercising or using things that keep you motivated and inspired, like new shoes or great music.

5. Subscribe to fitness magazines to keep focused on health as an overall way of life. The images in these magazines can be very motivating and inspiring.

6. Make sure you have the right gear. This includes good shoes, a gym membership, a music player, fitness equipment, a personal trainer, etc, whatever it is that keeps you on track

7. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and drink from it often. Water is the drink of choice, but if you don't enjoy it try adding some lemon to change the taste and help with mood and energy at the same time.

8.Think twice before deciding what to eat and why, make sure that it is healthy and will provide you good nutrition.

9. Eat well-balanced meals and remember that cutting out natural fats can cause you to be hungry later on, so try including a little butter or coconut oil into your meals.

10. Focus on short-term fitness goals with an emphasis on completing daily exercise.

11. Don't compare your body to others. Instead, work to your personal best.

12. Move beyond the boundaries of weight loss and into total fitness. Measure success by the way your clothes fit, and not a number on a scale.

13. Make it your goal to do some form of movement 6-7 days a week.

14. Create an exercise schedule the day before, instead of leaving it to chance or waiting to "find" the time.

15. Get adequate amounts of sleep. Remember that people who exercise regularly fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

- NZ Herald