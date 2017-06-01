11:13am Thu 1 June
Christchurch Pak'n Save staff use defibrillator to save customer's life

Wainoni Pak'n Save where checkout staff's quick thinking was able to save a customer's life.
The Red Cross was "over the moon" to hear one of its automatic emergency defibrillators had helped save a customer's life.

When a man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at the Wainoni Pak'n Save checkout, staff provided CPR and used the store's AED to analyse the customer's heart and automatically deliver a customised shock.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the patient was already breathing unassisted.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the most likely cause of a fatality in many workplaces but less than 10 per cent of those experiencing one survive, mainly due to delays in treatment.

The Red Cross are keen to see more AEDs in the community. Photo / Red Cross
Red Cross product development manager Marcus Bird said the organisation was keen to see more AEDs in the community.

"The staff at Pak'n Save were very confident and clearly knew what action to take and as a result they saved a life."

Wainoni Pak'n Save had worked with Red Cross for many years, facilitating first aid and AED training.

"Health and safety is about caring for colleagues, customers and other people around us. First aid training for staff and having an AED on site is a very practical way of showing that."

Red Cross want to hear from anyone interested in getting an AED. Visit redcross.org.nz/first-aid

- Christchurch Star

