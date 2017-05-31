Serious mental health shortcomings exposed in Auditor-General report

Mental health patients have been discharged from hospital without a support plan - with others kept in units for "years" rather than days, a damning report from the Auditor-General has found.

Demand created pressure that saw one district health board unit treat acutely unwell people when it was not set up to do so.

The Auditor-General also found some people couldn't be discharged because there was nowhere suitable for them to go - with data analysis identifying about 80 people "who have had extremely long lengths of stay".

These patients had lengths of stay "which number months or years rather than days".

Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman has labelled some of the findings "concerning", and says work is underway to ensure District Health Boards do better.

The report comes as opposition parties target the Government's record on mental health, with Labour leader Andrew Little saying his party will make improving the system a priority if in government.

Coleman insisted there was enough funding to address the highlighted problems.

The report focused on people experiencing mental health problems acute enough for them to be admitted to hospital, and considered how well they were treated after being discharged.

About 15,000 people needed to stay in an inpatient unit during 2015.

The report found serious shortcomings.

"Some inpatient units have high occupancy rates - sometimes beyond their capacity - and in some places there is limited availability for community services, such as suitable accommodation, to discharge people to," the report states.

"In these circumstances, discharge planning can be late, incomplete, and not involve everyone who needs to be included for it to be effective."

The report found, nationally, DHBs follow-up with only two-thirds of people within seven days. They have a target of 90 per cent.

"There are also barriers to implementing discharge plans. People, especially those with complex needs, do not always have access to the services they require," the Auditor-General report states.

"The Ministry of Health and district health boards need to urgently make demonstrable improvements to deliver better results for people with acute mental health problems."

