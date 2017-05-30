National MP urges Pharmac to consider 'gold standard' neuroendocrine cancer treatment

A National MP and chair of Parliament's health committee says it's important Pharmac consider funding a "gold standard" cancer treatment.

Almost 50 New Zealanders with neuroendocrine cancer are currently raising tens of thousands of dollars to pay for treatment in Australia because the life-prolonging treatment isn't available here.

Tamaki MP and chair of Parliament's health committee Simon O'Connor met two patients today, Chris Holmes and Siobhan Conroy, posing with them and a petition that will go to the drug-buying agency Pharmac.

O'Connor said his involvement was as Conroy's local MP. The Government repeatedly stressed the independence of Pharmac during last year's push by patients and Labour to have melanoma drugs, including Keytruda.

"This particular treatment is pretty much the gold standard or the best approach, hence I think it is really important that Pharmac considers this," O'Connor said.

"Fundamentally, Pharmac will make its decisions at arms-length. It's not my decision as an MP to make that decision. But as a local MP I can and should advocate for my constituents."

Neuroendocrine cancer causes tumours, known as NET tumours. They are often found in the bowel or the lung and can sometimes be removed surgically.

Continued below.

Related Content Little: Reports Trump passed intelligence on 'worrying' Editorial: Mike King right to seek clarity in vital battle to curb suicides Colin Craig v Cameron Slater libel case: The downfall of a political party

There is no cure for tumours that can't be completely removed by surgery, but specialist Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) can greatly extend the life of some patients, given NETs tend to be slow-growing.

The treatment costs about $50,000, and doctors and patients have been campaigning for it to be available in New Zealand for the roughly 20 to 30 patients a year that need it.

After some to and fro, clinicians will in a couple weeks submit a funding application to Pharmac. The agency can then consider the case for funding.

Holmes, 54, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer about five years ago. After radiation therapy, having a quarter of his liver removed and rounds of stabilising drugs, he learnt about PRRT.

He received some funding from health insurance, and has had support from work, friends and family. A Givealittle page raised about $30,000, his work pays for his travel to Australia and time off, and he stays with friends in Melbourne.

His tumours have reduced in size after four cycles of treatment. Holmes, who is married with three boys aged 18, 16 and 14, will return for a check-up soon. He said the support he had meant he was one of the lucky ones to be able to access the treatment.

"I had run out of options here. It is a treatment that has really positive benefits for people, and it's just unfortunate that it's not accessible for many people."

Conroy has had NET tumours but doesn't need PRRT. Through the Unicorn Foundation she is leading the lobbying effort, which includes the petition letter to the medical director of Pharmac.

About 2000 New Zealanders have neuroendocrine cancers but only a fraction need PRRT, Conroy said, and it was a relatively cheap treatment for Pharmac to support.

"It gives them extended life and quality life. Patients can go back to work quite often. It is being around to see key milestones in a patient's life - that's absolutely massive."

Budget 2017 includes a $60m boost to Pharmac to allow greater access to medicines.

Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman has frequently hit out at Labour over the fact cancer patients had to have treatment in Australia under its watch, but said this issue was different.

"No Government has ever provided every service and treatment for every single patient. And Pharmac has a certain budget and they have to use that for the best possible outcomes for the largest number of people."

He did not have a problem with O'Connor's involvement.

"MPs present petitions on behalf of constituents all the time ... they have got to facilitate the petition presentation process."

- NZ Herald